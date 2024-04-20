Ontario Investing In New Seniors Active Living Centres In West Parry Sound And Bracebridge

The Ontario government is adding two new Seniors Active Living Centre (SALC) Programs in Parry Sound and Bracebridge

“This is an exciting day for everyone in the communities of West Parry Sound and Bracebridge,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “These new Seniors Active Living Centre Programs helps our seniors and people of all abilities continue to live healthy and independent lives.”

In West Parry Sound, the new Seniors Connect and Active Living program will serve as a one-stop community connector for seniors access more services and activities.

Seniors in Bracebridge will receive similar supports and services with the new Bracebridge Centre for Active Living that will improve seniors health, wellness, and social engagement.

“These two new Senior Active Living Centres are a welcome addition to Parry Sound-Muskoka. They will provide a place to support our senior population through activities, information sessions, and other services,” said MPP Graydon Smith, Parry Sound-Muskoka. “I’m thankful to the Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility for recognizing the need for programing like this for our seniors in West Parry Sound and in Bracebridge.”

“Having a new Senior Active Living Centre for the residents of West Parry Sound is exciting,” said Ann MacDiarmid, Mayor, Township of Seguin. “Our seniors are very active and having this designation will help provide the support needed to keep them healthy, informed, and ingrained in the community. Seniors are very important as they are one of the largest groups of volunteers here in the Parry Sound area.”

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to community health and wellbeing of residents of all ages. The Bracebridge Centre for Active Living plays a vital role in our community by supporting connection and community amongst its patrons. I am pleased to see them receive this funding today to further support their programing and initiatives,” said Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge.

There are now 316 Seniors Active Living Centre programs across Ontario. Seniors and caregivers can use the online search tool to find a program in their community.

The Ontario government is continuing to make investments that expand access to programs and services for older adults and people with disabilities that meets their diverse range of needs, cultural backgrounds, interests and abilities.