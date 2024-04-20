E Bike Crash Leads To Impaired Driving Charges For Impaired Resident

A Midland resident learned as a result of a single vehicle E-Bike crash that drinking and driving laws do apply to E-Bike operators as well. Griffin Wright-Gravel 19 years was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) after officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment were dispatched at approximately 9:07 pm April 18, 2024 to an incident in a parking lot off Len Self Boulevard, Midland.

Neither the operator or the female passenger required hospital treatment as a result of the crash and the accused was released from custody at the completion of the police

investigation to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 2, 2024. The accused was also was subjected to a tow and impound invoice for seven days for the involved E-Bike and a 90 day drivers licence suspension as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Recently, patrol officers were able to set up six Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs at various roadway locations resulting in over 60 drivers being checked for signs of impairment.