Muskoka Lakes Water Levels Update

A Flood Watch Bulletin was recently issued for the Muskoka River Watershed with water levels and flows at or above the Normal Operating Zones for this time of year. This Bulletin will remain in effect until Friday, April 26, 2024.

The Township has heard from a number of concerned residents and is engaged with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) respecting rising water levels. The MNRF have advised that the dams at Bala were proactively operated to accommodate forecasted rainfall. At this time, MNRF is working collaboratively with Swift River Energy Limited to pass the maximum amount of water that can be safely and responsibly sent through the Bala dams.

It is important to keep in mind that saturated areas adjacent to still and moving water can be unstable and/or slippery especially during the spring. The public is asked to please stay away from riverbanks and flowing water and watch children and pets around these areas.

The Township continues to recommend that items close to the water’s edge and in the lower levels of boat houses be secured to prevent damage. It is further recommended that you disconnect boathouses from the electrical supply and weigh down docks that may be susceptible to floating away.

Properties in flood prone areas using a well for potable water should assume the water is not safe to drink. Property owners are responsible for monitoring their own wells. Please visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website for more information on private water during and after a flood.

Any concerns about water levels, should be directed to the Ministry of Natural Resource and Forestry’s Water Management Team at 705-645-8747 or email watermanagement.psdistrict@ontario.ca.

We will continue to work closely with the Ministry to monitor water levels and flows and will update bulletins as required as conditions change. For further background information on the relationship of the Muskoka River Water Management Plan to the lakes and rivers within the Township visit www.muskokalakes.ca.