A Reminder From The OPP Marine Unit About Water Safety

Members of the Orillia OPP Detachment Marine Unit want to remind boaters about checking their safety equipment so they will be ready for a wonderful and safe spring and summer.

Please remember to check your life jackets or personal floatation devices (PFD) for mold, mildew, rips and tears and replace them if required. Ensure you check the expiry date on your inflatable PFD and change the cartridge if necessary. Change the batteries in your watertight flashlight and confirm that it works, check your buoyant heaving line along with your bailing bucket. If required, confirm that your flares are not expired and that you have the correct number.

Please read the Safe Boating Guide on the Transport Canada website www.tc.canada.ca, to double check the required safety equipment on the boat you are operating.

We hope you have a safe and enjoyable spring and summer on the water! See you out there!