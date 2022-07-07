Daughters Of Indie Store In Bracebridge Hit By Four Female Shoplifters

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a theft that occurred on Manitoba Street in the Town of Bracebridge. On June 29, 2022.

Police say four suspects entered a storefront at “Daughters of Indie” a new store for the eco-conscious patrons. The thieves used a classic distraction technique to get away with various handcrafted vintage items.

“We are seeking help from the community to identify the parties involved. If you are a business owner and have also been a victim of a similar crime please call your local Detachment.” the OPP said in a media release.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.