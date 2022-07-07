More Sponsors Announced For Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

The Town of Bracebridge announced the next round of community sponsors who are generously contributing to bringing the new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre to life. Through their donation, each individual or organization will become a named sponsor in the facility.



Rae – Dius Construction , contributing $20,000 for a term of fifteen years for naming rights to the l ibrary f ireplace r eading a rea ;



Kenneth C. Veitch , contributing $20 ,000 for a term of twenty year s for naming rights to the l ibrary l ocal h istory r oom ;



Friends of the Bracebridge Public Library , contributing $20,000 over the next twenty years f or naming rights to the c hildren’s s tory t ime r oom .



Debbie Hall – Muskoka Paralegal , contributing $15,000 over the next ten years for naming rights to one f ieldhouse s core c lock .



The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre is a new multi – purpose venue that will provide the community with a state – of – the – art, multi – generational social hub that consolidates community activities and services under one roof. The facility will be home to an aren a, library, multi – sport fieldhouse, outdoor courtyard, play space and playground, and include space for future expansion. The facility is slated for completion in 2024.

“I am so pleased to see the community continuing to support this landmark project. The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre will mean so much to our community for decades to come, creating a space for health, wellness and community building. Thank you to our generous supporters for contributing to the future of Bracebridge.”

– Rick Maloney, Deputy Mayor, Town of Bracebridge