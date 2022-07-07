Boat And Trailer Stolen In Tay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are appealing to the community to assist in their investigation of the theft of a boat and trailer from a Highway 400, Tay Township marina.

Four suspects using a dark coloured pick up truck defeated a security gate and entered the property removing a trailer which had a pontoon boat/motor combination loaded upon it at approximately 10:09 p.m. July 5, 2022.

The stolen vessel is described as a 21′ 2019 Princecraft Pontoon Boat black in colour bearing serial number QJT31156F919 powered by a 60 hp Mercury Command Thrust outboard motor bearing serial number 1C588843 upon a single axle boat trailer serial number 1MDBDAW1SMA699647.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may may have observed or have knowledge of the suspect vehicle or suspects as depicted in the attached submitted security pictures. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).