Police In Midland Looking For Tips After Cemetery Vandalism

Recent complaints of mischief to a King Street Midland cemetery have members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment asking for assistance in reporting suspicious persons that would appear out of place entering the cemetery. Officers have responded to complaints of defacing of headstones and damage to cemetery buildings since May of 2022.

Officers will be ramping up their foot patrol hours in this area but would appreciate a little community assistance to stem this kind of activity.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in helping to maintain public safety. If you have any information regarding a crime in the community please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your information online at Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00