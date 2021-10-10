Customer Experience More Important Than Ever New Report Finds

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a global leader in business process management (BPM) and digital user experience solutions, shares its expertise as a contributor and exclusive sponsor of the Execs In The Know CX Leaders Trends and Insights: Consumer Edition 2021 report. The report, conducted by Execs In The Know, an executive think tank and global community of customer experience (CX) professionals, reveals how brands can optimize their customer care with digital and unassisted channels as expectations change.

Key Findings:

Consumers want a quick and easy process to resolve issues. Only 10% of consumers said resolving their customer care issues has gotten easier in 2021, compared to an average of 34% over the past three years. Consumer’s rank “Fair and Honest Treatment” (29%) and “Quick and Easy Process” (25%) as most important when dealing with customer care to resolve their issues.

Only 10% of consumers said resolving their customer care issues has gotten easier in 2021, compared to an average of 34% over the past three years. Consumer’s rank “Fair and Honest Treatment” (29%) and “Quick and Easy Process” (25%) as most important when dealing with customer care to resolve their issues. Digital and unassisted channel adoption continues to rise. In 2021, 64% of consumers used the phone to engage with customer support. Yet, consumers indicated a lower preference for voice (40%) and a higher combined preference for SMS-based support (39%) and self-help (15%) if they knew their issue was going to be resolved.

In 2021, 64% of consumers used the phone to engage with customer support. Yet, consumers indicated a lower preference for voice (40%) and a higher combined preference for SMS-based support (39%) and self-help (15%) if they knew their issue was going to be resolved. Investments are still needed to address rising customer expectations. Today, consumers still rank improving the Customer Care Experience as the top opportunity where brands can improve at 53%. Creating better products and services top the list at 41% of consumers sharing where brands could most effectively improve the customer experience.

SOURCE HGS