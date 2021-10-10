Toys”R”Us Canada Reveals Top Toy List For Holiday 2021

Parents and gift givers, it’s time to get your notepad ready, because Canada’s favourite toy retailer is kicking off the holiday season with the most anticipated launch of the year : Toys”R”Us Canada’s Top Toy List for 2021! With the largest selection of toys available in-store, Toys”R”Us will steer those who need a wish list assist in the right direction with the best and most comprehensive toy list out there.

Featuring over 400 items across 10 categories of the hottest holiday gift ideas and fifteen “TRU TOP PICS” plus a curation of items selected from our Chief Play Officer, Aiden Hepburn the Toys”R”Us Top Toy List is designed to help parents and gift givers decipher what their kids are really asking for the Holiday season. It will translate your child’s ask of, “Daddy? Can we get a car? That changes colour? And matches our dolls hair?” to the Rainbow High Colour Change Car, or “MOM! DAD! We saw this awesome game where you build your own city and get tokens” to Monopoly Builder Game, making your shopping experience efficient and, more importantly, accurate.

“Toys”R”Us is here to help you understand exactly what toys your kids want this year. Our team of toy buyers are experts in toys of all categories and have spent the entire year researching what’s hot so that parents and gift givers are equipped with knowing what the latest toy trends are so that we can put their minds at ease this holiday season,” says Doug Putman, Owner, Toys”R”Us Canada. “This year’s Top Toy List is the ultimate resource for Toys”R”Us exclusives and must-haves that will bring joy to kids of all ages and togetherness for all families.”

After a year of exciting new launches for collector fans and TV and movie buffs, this Top Toy List features unique toys that will not only keep children engaged but make parents and gift givers want to join in on the play and imagination. Curated by a team of toy professionals, the list includes items exclusive to Toys”R”Us such as; PAW Patrol The Movie: Liberty’s Deluxe Vehicle, Harry Potter Wizarding World: Magical Minis Deluxe Hogwarts Castle & Playset, and My Squishy Little Marshmallow.

The Top Toy list is available now for in-store and online shopping. Some items will continue to roll out in-store and online at toysrus.ca throughout October and November. Now’s your chance to finally get your holiday shopping done early!

Here is THE Top Toy list from Toys”R”Us Canada:

