COVID Outbreak At Muskoka Shores Grows To Include 52 Residents And 14 Staff Members

A COVID-19 outbreak at Muskoka Shores Care Community in Gravenhurst has grown to include 52 residents and 14 team members.

Muskoka Shores is a long-term care facility for seniors run by Sienna Senior Living. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared the outbreak at the facility active as of Dec. 31. Nadia Daniell-Colarossi, manager of media relations and communications for Sienna Senior Living, said the team at Muskoka Shores is working closely with staff from the health unit to address the current outbreak, which includes 66 people who are positive or have symptoms for COVID-19.

“Residents are being monitored regularly, and among those who have tested positive are either asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms thanks to the added protection of the third vaccine dose,” Daniell-Colarossi said. “We appreciate the tireless work and dedication of the team at Muskoka Shores, who are working around the clock to focus on residents’ health and support them in every way.”

Along with Muskoka Shores, other community hubs like the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s surgical unit are facing COVID outbreaks as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Healthcare officials point to the Omicron variant as the reason behind the increase. Though the variant presents less severe symptoms, it is highly transmissible, leading Sienna Senior Living to bolster their infection prevention and control (IPAC) efforts.

“Sienna has implemented stringent IPAC measures, government restrictions and increased IPAC refresher education sessions in all its care communities to ensure residents and staff are safe and receive the best care during this latest wave of the pandemic,” Daniell-Colarossi said.