District Of Muskoka Reports Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases At The Pines

Testing has confirmed new positive COVID-19 resident cases and additional staff cases at the Pines Long-Term Care Home (the Pines).

The Pines remains in outbreak status until further notice. Thank you to our dedicated staff, Pines residents and families for their support and patience during these challenging times as visiting restrictions continue to keep our residents safe.

Status of Cases

Last week five (5) staff members at the Pines tested positive for COVID-19, at which time the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit placed the Home under outbreak status.

Residents: additional testing confirmed three (3) resident cases at the Pines. These residents are asymptomatic at this time.

Staff: testing has confirmed that five (5) additional staff members have tested positive – some with symptoms and all are isolating at home. This brings the total of active staff cases to ten (10).

At this time, staff members are awaiting results, and it is prudent to assume there will be more positive staff member cases.

Steps Being Taken – Our Residents and Staff Are Our Top Priority

PCR testing of all residents is underway and will be completed by tomorrow.

Daily rapid testing continues for all staff or essential caregivers entering the Pines.

The Pines continues to work closely with Public Health and, following their guidance, all 155 residents at the Pines are now being isolated where possible in their rooms to prevent further spread of the virus.

Additional District staff are being voluntarily redeployed to support staff and residents at the Pines during this isolation period. These staff will be assisting with portering residents, monitoring hallways, and checking in on residents during meal times, which will allow the Pines staff to focus on providing personal care and direct support to residents.

Provincial Protocols