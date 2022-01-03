Modification To Town Services During Return To Step Two

With the Province of Ontario’s return to Step Two of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen on Wednesday January 5, 2022 the Town of Huntsville is required to modify public service offerings.

Town Hall will continue to remain open for in-person services. However, if planning to visit in-person, appointments are encouraged. Wherever possible, the Town recommends contact-less options through municipal phone and email addresses.

All essential services including roads, fire and transit will continue to operate.

As of Wednesday January 5, 2022, at 12:01am the following services will be modified until further notice:

Canada Summit Centre and Algonquin Theatre will be closed to the public until further notice. Registrants and ticket holders will be contacted directly by the Town.

Huntsville Public Library will continue to remain open at a reduced capacity

Lions Lookout and Port Sydney Skating Rinks will remain open for public use. While using the rinks, individuals are required to adhere to posted Provincial regulations such as 2m physical distancing and group outdoor gathering limits.

For full department and staff contact information visit the Contact Us page. For a full list of up-to-date information on Town facility closures and cancellations as a result of COVID-19 visit online at huntsville.ca/covid19.