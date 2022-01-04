Heavy Snow Expected In Parry Sound, Rosseau, Killbear Park Starting Wednesday

Weather advisory issued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect due to forecasts of heavy snow. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.

A low pressure system will bring snow to the region. Heavy snow is expected to begin Wednesday morning. Snowfall rates of up to 3 centimetres per hour are possible at times.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Road closures are possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.