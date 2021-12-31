COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed At RVH’s Surgical Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the health centre’s Surgery 3 unit.

Two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the unit and have been moved to a respiratory unit. The remaining patients have been isolated and enhanced cleaning measures and contact tracing is underway as well as swabbing of patients and staff. There are no admissions or transfers from the unit and visitors are not permitted.

RVH’s short-term 27-bed transitional care unit at the IOOF Seniors Home remains in outbreak with 14 patients and nine staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Positive patients from the IOOF have been transferred to RVH’s Respiratory inpatient unit or to an isolation room at IOOF. All remaining RVH IOOF patients are on enhanced droplet/contact precautions and being closely monitored and tested frequently. The unit is also closed to visitors, admissions and transfers.

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and our Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health and Wellness teams to conduct a full contact tracing investigation to determine any risk to other patients and TEAM RVH on these units,” says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO.

Any visitor to IOOF, or to RVH’s main campus, who has tested positive for COVID within five days of visiting is asked to notify RVH’s Infection Prevention and Control department at 705-728-9090, ext. 44555.