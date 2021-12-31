Bracebridge OPP Encourages Snowmobile Enthusiasts To Stay Safe

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police would like to remind snowmobile enthusiasts that current ice conditions are not safe for travelling on nor are area trails open.

It is understandable that operators are anxious to be out enjoying their snow vehicles but for everyone’s safety, please err on the side of caution. An ice rescue, should an emergency occur, creates a dangerous situation for firefighters, paramedics and police.

Police responded to a fatal snowmobile collision in Torrance on December 11th.

Some important safety tips to consider when riding:

Drivers and passengers must always wear approved snowmobile helmets that are firmly secured under the chin.

Obey speed limits and road/trail signs, and always drive within your own ability.

Reduce your speed when driving at night, and watch out for fences, guide wires and other objects that are more difficult to spot at night.

Whenever you see other drivers headed your way, slow down, pull to the right and slowly pass.

Wear reflective clothing so that you are more visible to others.

Avoid driving on frozen lakes and rivers. If it can’t be avoided, check ice conditions before you cross or enter onto the ice.

Wear a floater suit, carry ice picks, and make sure they are accessible. Remember no ice is safe ice, and conditions can change quickly with changing weather.

Never travel alone, and tell someone of your outing, including: your destination; the route; description of your snowmobile; and, your expected time of return. Consider leaving a detailed plan with friends or family members, and if you are delayed, contact them to let them know of the change in plans.

Never drive impaired. Alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription medication, over the counter drugs, or a combination thereof can dramatically slow your reaction time and affect your ability to operate and make good decisions. If convicted of impaired driving on a snowmobile, you will lose your driving privileges for all types of vehicles, including motor vehicles, commercial vehicles and motorcycles.

A valid driver’s licence or motorized snow vehicle operator’s licence, the vehicle’s registration permit and proof of insurance are all required documents that the driver must provide upon demand. If riding on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trail, a valid OFSC trail permit is required to be affixed to your snowmobile.

Be safe and consider carrying supplies in a backpack or on the snowmobile such as spare parts, rope, cellphone battery pack, matches, lighters, paper, snacks and water.

Keep your cellphone charged and close to your body to keep it warm so the battery doesn’t drain in case you need it.