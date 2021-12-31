Five Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 At Pines Long Term Care Home

This week five staff members at The Pines Long Term Care Home (the Pines) tested positive for COVID-19, and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has placed the Home under outbreak status.

All staff who tested positive are symptomatic and are isolating at home.

The Pines staff is working with Public Health, and following their guidance, 95 residents are being isolated in their rooms as a precaution.

Officials want to thank all staff, residents and families for their dedication, support and patience during these challenging times.

As of December 30, 2021, the Province paused general visits at all Long-Term Care homes. Designated caregivers may continue to enter long-term care homes. Day absences for all residents for social purposes have also been paused.

Residents and Staff