Five Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 At Pines Long Term Care Home

This week five staff members at The Pines Long Term Care Home (the Pines) tested positive for COVID-19, and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has placed the Home under outbreak status.
All staff who tested positive are symptomatic and are isolating at home.
The Pines staff is working with Public Health, and following their guidance, 95 residents are being isolated in their rooms as a precaution.
Officials want to thank all staff, residents and families for their dedication, support and patience during these challenging times.
As of December 30, 2021, the Province paused general visits at all Long-Term Care homes. Designated caregivers may continue to enter long-term care homes. Day absences for all residents for social purposes have also been paused.
Residents and Staff
- At this time, no residents have tested positive.
- There are additional symptomatic staff members that are awaiting the results, and it is prudent to assume there will be more positive staff member cases.
- Daily rapid testing of all staff or essential caregivers entering the Pines is continuing.
- Additional District staff are being voluntarily redeployed to support staff and residents at the Pines during this isolation period. These staff will be assisting with portering residents, monitoring hallways, and checking in on residents during meal times, which will allow the Pines staff to focus on providing personal care and direct support to residents.
- Individuals who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or immunocompromised will be required to isolate for ten (10) days.
- Individuals who work in high-risk health care settings will have the opportunity to return to work after isolating for seven (7) days with negative PCR or rapid antigen test results, which will be provided by the Province through the health care setting.