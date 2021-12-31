New COVID-19 Booster Clinics For Simcoe Muskoka Residents Only

To further expand COVID-19 booster dose coverage rates and make vaccination more accessible for local high-risk priority groups, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is offering additional COVID-19 booster clinics specifically for Simcoe Muskoka residents.

The following priority groups residing in Simcoe Muskoka are eligible to book their appointment at these resident-only clinics:

Anyone 50 years of age and older (at least 3 months (84 days) from second dose)

Health care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers) who are 16 years of age and older

Individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members who are 16 years of age or older.

Those eligible as per above can book their appointment at these resident-only clinics online at the health unit’s website at www.smdhu.org/getvaccinated or have a family member or friend book for them. Proof of residency in Simcoe Muskoka is required at the time of vaccination and anyone not in the priority groups above who book appointments will be turned away.

Resident-only clinic dates and locations:

Sunday, January 2, 2022

Clinic location: Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: Holly Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Ave, Barrie

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Clinic location: Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Please note that the clinics at Georgian Mall are not able to accommodate walk-ins. Beginning Sunday, January 2, 2022, those in our local priority groups who can arrive at an appointment within 45 minutes can add their name to the standby list at www.smdhu.org. Other clinic locations will continue to accommodate walk-ins for Simcoe Muskoka residents in the priority groups above as they are able and will be using a same day ticket system at the clinic locations for this to avoid people having to wait in lines.

Pfizer adult formulation is expected to continue to be short supply throughout January. As per provincial direction the health unit will be only providing Moderna for booster and first and second doses for those 30 years of age and older. Individuals who refuse the Moderna booster will be turned away for vaccination.

Residents are urged to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, as early evidence suggests that a third dose or booster can further increase protection against severe illness and hospitalization.

The health unit also asks the public for their patience, as we continue to monitor clinic capacity and update availability as we are able.

For more information about COVID-19 and details about where and how to get your vaccination, please visit their website at www.smdhu.org/getvaccinated