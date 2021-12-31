Muskoka Authors Association Welcome Back Maja Ardal As Guest Speaker

Muskoka Authors Association is excited to welcome back Maja Ardal, as their guest speaker on January 12, 2022 via ZOOM conferencing. Maja will address the following questions after identifying the rules of writing. Is the approach of “outline, character, plot and structure the only way to start and develop your work? How about the tense? Past, or present or both? Can we revisit what a book/novel/play could become? Can we experiment with style and form as we seek to create? What is the “authentic voice?” How do we achieve truth? What is the distinction between truth and facts?”

Maja, an Icelandic Canadian, was born in Siglufjordur Iceland. She was schooled in Scotland and began her theatre career in Canada in 1970. She works as a playwright, workshop leader, actor, director and teacher of acting, movement, playwriting and voice. She makes her home in Muskoka.

A multiple award-winning playwright, actor, director, teacher and producer, Maja began her career in 1970 as a company member of Toronto Workshop Productions. She has acted and directed in theatres across Canada, and was Artistic Director of Young People’s Theatre in the1990s. She toured Canada and abroad with her two solo shows, and she created One Thing Leads to Another, Theatre for Babies, based on her research into the Neuropsychology of Infant Learning. The show, produced by Young People’s Theatre toured Canada in 2019. The sequel, You and I, premiered in 2020. Maja’s musical play The Hero of Hunter Street premiered at 4thLine Theatre 2016 and her play Wishful Seeing is on hold to be produced by 4thLine Theatre when Pandemic restrictions are lifted.

At present Maja is translating and developing a solo for Talk is Free Theatre inspired by Friedrich Durrenmatt’s The Visit (Der Besuch der Alten Dame). Also for Talk is Free she performed in Adam Meisner’s For Resting and Breeding which toured to Australia in 2020. She received the 2002 George Luscombe award for Mentorship in the Theatre and a Dora Award (2009) for performance of her play You Fancy Yourself .

Zoom Room opens at 6:50 pm; meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit Muskoka Authors.ca and click on UPCOMING EVENTS or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.