COVID-19 Outbreak Over At South Muskoka Hospital

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site in Bracebridge.

The outbreak, originally declared on January 26, was lifted on February 7 and included four patient cases and two staff cases in total.

East Wing at the SMMH Site is under enhanced surveillance for COVID-19 and patients on this unit are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.

At this time there are no restrictions for Designated Care Partners who are visiting their loved ones on East Wing while under the enhanced surveillance. Adherence to mask wearing and good hand hygiene is paramount.