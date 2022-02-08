The Gravenhurst Opera House Box Office Is Finally Re-Opening

Muskoka’s oldest entertainment tradition is ready to return with the re-opening of the Gravenhurst Opera House Box Office beginning Thursday, February 10th, and a resumption of rental opportunities at the beautiful Opera House Trillium Court.

“Nothing has been more difficult than to have empty seats in our house, and a dark stage. However, we took this time to do some remarkable renovations and improvements,” said Shawna Patterson, Interim Director of Recreation, Arts and Culture. “We are so excited to be able to reveal these beautiful improvements to the public.”

The Opera House Trillium Court is now open for rentals. Meetings and ceremonies are capped at 50% capacity at this time, due to Provincial COVID-19 guidelines. Any indoor social gatherings following a ceremony must be kept to 10 persons. An enhanced QR Code for proof of vaccination is required. For further information regarding rentals, please call 705-687-5550 Ext. 2023.

Starting on February 10th, new Box Office hours of operation will be Tuesday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., OR 10:00 a.m. to showtime on performance days.

The Opera House is excited to announce its first show since March 2020, taking place on March 26th, pending COVID-19 regulations. Boreal is the amalgamation of three, individually successful singer / songwriters, Tannis Slimmon, Katherine Wheatley, and Angie Nussey, who simply love to play music together. Find out full show details at www.gravenhurstoperahouse.com. Tickets are on sale now online, by phone at 705-687-5550, or stop by the box office in person.