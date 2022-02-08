Killaloe OPP Investigating House Fire, One Person Unaccounted For

On Monday, February 7, 2022, at 8 p.m., members of the Killaloe OPP, assisted by the Bonnechere Fire Department, and Renfrew County Ambulance, responded to a fully engulfed residential fire on Hussey Road in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

One person remains unaccounted for. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, the OPP Forensic Identification Services, and the Renfrew County Crime Unit are continuing with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is deemed to be non-suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information surrounding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Killaloe OPP detachment.

In the event you are reporting an occurrence that does not require immediate police assistance please call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to speak to someone at the Killaloe Detachment contact 613-757-2600.