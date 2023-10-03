Community Champion Mary-Anne Willsey Named Chair Of Georgian’s Board Of Governors 

Mary-Anne Willsey is the 2023-24 Chair of the Georgian College Board of Governors. The board held its first meeting of the academic year on Sept. 28.

Mary-Anne first joined Georgian’s Board of Governors in fall 2020. In addition to her role as Chair, Mary-Anne is the General Manager of Business Operations, Economic Development for Chippewas of Rama First Nation, and she has worked with her husband Bob as founder and owner of Mariposa Market in Orillia since it opened in 1986.

“I’m deeply humbled for this opportunity to serve Georgian and our campus communities,” she said. “Georgian has an outstanding reputation as a leader in the college system and our graduates play an integral role in strengthening and developing our economy, region and workplaces. I’ve long directed young minds to the college for career inspiration and will continue to find great meaning in contributing to and helping to advance the college’s strategic priorities.”

Mary-Anne is a long-time supporter of Georgian, including as Chair of the Anishinaabe Education and Training Circle. Mary-Anne is a proud member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

Part of the local business community for decades, Mary-Anne was also a member of the team that launched Casino Rama. She developed a robust Player Development department during her 20 years there, leading the way in exceptional customer service in the Ontario gaming industry.

In 2017, she was asked to join a team launching a customer development program for Parq Vancouver, a gaming resort in downtown Vancouver, and she helped with the opening of Casino Woodbine, Canada’s largest gaming site. Currently, she oversees Rama First Nation-owned businesses and works closely with community members with the goal of remaining a proud and progressive First Nation community.

“For many years, Mary-Anne has been an ardent champion of the college and a strong voice for our students,” said Kevin Weaver, President and CEO. “I’ve appreciated her wisdom and support in numerous capacities and look forward to the perspective she’ll bring to this important leadership role.”

New members to the board this year include Dr. Bill Angelakos, Dean, Design and Visual Arts, Georgian College; Kevin Collins, President and CEO, Easter Seals; Jason Hunter, Professor, Design and Visual Arts; David Visentin, Civil Engineering Technology student; Kris Menzies, retired Partner, MHBC Planning, Urban Design & Landscape Architecture; and Jim Williams, Dealer Principal, Baytowne Hyundai.

One third of Georgian’s Board of Governors membership is appointed through the public sector appointment process and two-thirds is appointed directly by the board.

2023-24 Board of Governors