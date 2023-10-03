Falling For High Teas And Ghostly Tours At The Leacock Museum

Charming and spooktacular programming is returning to the Leacock Museum this October with ghost walks on the museum grounds, fall high teas, and other special events.

“The Leacock Museum is steeped in history, from the exhibits inside the museum to the grounds themselves,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This fall season, the community can engage with our city’s past in a unique way – whether it be taking in a ghost walk on the museum grounds, enjoying high tea, visiting an exhibit and beyond. There is something for everyone, even if you’ve outgrown trick or treating.”

After a sold-out season last year, Ghost Walks on the Leacock Museum grounds return on Oct. 21, 22, 27, and 28 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Join a spooky storyteller for an evening stroll to discover the thrilling tales that haunt the property’s past. New additions have been added to this year’s tours that will chill you to the core. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $15 per person.

The popular Fall High Tea events will be held at the Museum from Oct. 19 to 21 and Oct. 26 to 28. For a limited time, guests can enjoy a three-tiered seasonal dining experience on the porch or in the living room of Stephen Leacock’s summer home. Teas will be hosted at 2 p.m. in collaboration with FARE Restaurant. Tickets are $39.95 plus HST per person and must be purchased in advance. Guests will be seated on a first come, first served basis.

For those looking to freshen up their bouquets, the Museum is also bringing back a Roses and Rosé event with an autumn twist. Fall Roses and Rosé takes place Oct. 11, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Guests will learn how to create their very own takeaway bouquet, courtesy of Florillia Floral Design, in addition to taking a tour of the latest exhibit, Decoding Anne Lister: History’s First Modern Lesbian, and enjoying a fall cocktail at FARE Restaurant.

“We are excited to bring back a full line-up of in-demand fall fun,” said Museum Coordinator Jen Martynyshyn. “Stephen Leacock loved storytelling and these events are a great way to create new stories while taking advantage of the colourful foliage and getting into the Halloween spirit. We hope to see you there.”

Reservations are required for all three events as space is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit leacockmuseum.ca.