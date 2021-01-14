Collision Leads To Assault And Multiple Charges For Drug Impaired Driver

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male with impaired driving, and numerous other offences, after an altercation occurred following a collision on Highway 11, in Orillia.

Police say on January 12, 2021, shortly after 6:00 a.m., they were notified of a driver who had collided with unoccupied vehicles in a parking lot on Barrie Road. It was reported that the male had then aggressively confronted a witness, before driving off. A second report was received, shortly after, from a driver on Highway 11 involving the same suspect vehicle. It was reported that a collision had occurred on the highway, and that once stopped, the suspect assaulted the caller and caused further damage to his vehicle. A third complaint was then received by police from an address near Highway 11, in Oro-Medonte, reporting an unusual interaction with the same driver.

A short time later, officers located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 11 southbound, near Line 14. The driver was arrested and further investigation resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and Canadian currency. An impaired driving investigation was also initiated and an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was utilized to conduct an evaluation.

As a result, Adam Dunlop, age 28, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Two counts of assault

Mischief – destroys or damages property

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was held for a bail hearing.