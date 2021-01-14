Freezing Drizzle Will Continue This Morning

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Freezing drizzle advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes.

Patchy freezing drizzle will continue early this morning then taper off later this morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.