Boil Water Advisory For Bracebridge Lifted And Residents Are Thrilled

The Health Unit says the Boil Water Advisory issued for the Town of Bracebridge on January 10, 2021 has been lifted.

Lab test results have confirmed that the water is free from contamination and is safe to drink.

The cause was a water main break on Wharf Road that started on Saturday night. Crews located the problem on Sunday.

As a precaution, residents and businesses in the affected area should take the following steps before using their water:

Run all cold faucets for a minimum of five minutes. If the water does not run clear after five minutes, visit the District of Muskoka website https://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/live-and-play/Water-and-Wastewater.aspx# for more information.

Run drinking water fountains for a minimum of five minutes.

Run all water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Replace pre-filters and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for reverse osmosis units

Replace water filters, as they are disposable and may be contaminated. This applies especially to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life

Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45°C (113°F). Normal setting is 60°C (140°F)

Drain and flush all ice-making machines and soda fountain machines.

Flush, clean and sanitize appliances with water line connections (e.g., fridges with water and ice dispensers), following the manufacturer’s instructions

Dispose of any ice made since January 10, 2021

Large-volume users (for example, restaurants, retirement homes, hospitals and schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use to ensure the water is not cloudy.Coconsult the manufacturer or owner’s manual for detailed instructions on how to flush and disinfect ice or soda fountain machines and how to restart water treatment devices.

Any facilities that were closed as a result of the advisory can now reopen after taking the necessary precautions.

For more information, visit www.smdhu.org or call Health Connection Monday to Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, ext. 8811 to speak with a public health inspector.