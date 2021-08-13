CNIB Muskoka Dock To Dock Poker Run Kicks Off Saturday

CNIB Lake Joe, located in the heart of Muskoka, is hosting it’s fifth annual signature fundraising event today, in partnership with the Antique and Classic Boat Society – Toronto.

Starting at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow, participants will visit a series of exciting checkpoints on a pre-arranged course on Lakes Joseph and Rosseau to complete poker hands. Teams also have the option of joining virtually.

It’s all in support of CNIB Lake Joe, a one-of-a kind camp offering a wide range of innovative programs to help participants with sight loss develop new skills, build confidence, gain independence, and have fun within a community of people who understand them and celebrate their uniqueness.

“Anyone who has visited camp knows that Lake Joe is more than just your typical summer camp,” says Eugene Chong, General Manager for CNIB Lake Joe. “It’s a place where campers of all ages and abilities can participate recreational activities without barriers. This event will help ensure we can bring the magic of camp to people with sight loss for generations to come.”

Along the way, participants will enjoy live entertainment and prizes and surprises – including celebrity appearances from Ben Mulroney, Joan Kelley Walker, and Rod Black.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining CNIB Lake Joe for another fantastic event in support of Canadians with sight loss,” says Joan Kelley Walker, Event Emcee. “This is a cause that is near and dear to my heart, and I want to personally invite you all to join us tomorrow as we raise funds for this incredible camp.”

This year, CNIB Lake Joe has an ambitious goal in mind – to raise $200K towards adaptive sports and independent living skills equipment for a new multi-purpose recreation and learning facility at CNIB Lake Joe. This much-needed indoor space will allow campers of all ages to enjoy accessible and inclusive recreation all year long.

“The end goal is always about the people that CNIB Lake Joe serves,” says Nancy Simonot, co-chair of the CNIB Lake Joe Fundraising Committee. “And how we can help the camp raise funds to enrich more lives, make memories, and build independence.”

To learn more or to donate, visit cnib.ca/docktodock