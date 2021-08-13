Orillia OPP Investigating Sudden Death Of Severn Township Resident

Orillia OPP are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death at an Atherley Road in the City of Orillia.

On August 12, 2021 shortly after 6 a.m., Orillia OPP members received a call for an unresponsive person behind a business on Atherley Road. When officers arrived on scene the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) and the Orillia Fire Department were on scene performing life saving measures. The patient was declared deceased a short time later.

The Orillia Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) were called in to continue the investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The deceased has been identified at 46 year old James McConnell of Severn Township.

At this time the death is not considered suspicious and there is no threat to public safety. If anyone has any information regarding the circumstances surrounding this death they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.