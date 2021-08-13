$40,000 Travel Trailer Stolen In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP are currently investigating the theft of a brown, 38′ 2018 Passenger 332 travel trailer bearing Ontario license plate RC849K.

The travel trailer was stolen from an address on Baseline Road in Gravenhurst sometime between Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th, 2021 and is valued at $40,000.00.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000