$10,000 Boat Trailer Stolen In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP say they are investigating the theft of a 2019 Shor DUV boat trailer bearing Ontario license plate W5923C valued at $10,000.00.

The trailer was attached to a vehicle that was parked on Kilworthy Road near Joy Road in Gravenhurst when it was stolen on July 31, 2021 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000