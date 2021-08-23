CNIB Lake Joe Thanks Community For Successful 60th Anniversary Weekend

By
Staff Reporter
-
0
CNIB Lake Joe 60th Anniversary Weekend
Photo courtesy of CNIB Lake Joe

Surrounded by friends and family on the beautiful shores of Lake Joseph in Muskoka, it was the perfect way to celebrate CNIB Lake Joe’s 60th Anniversary Weekend – in style!

Thanks to the community’s amazing participation and support, CNIB Lake Joe’s 60th Anniversary weekend raised a grand total of $370,000 for CNIB Lake Joe’s capital redevelopment campaign!

Included in this total, building off 2020’s CNIB Muskoka Dock-to-Dock: Party with a Purpose event, the CNIB Muskoka Dock-to-Dock: Poker Run event and its 50/50 raffle raised over $130,000 (net) to date. And we’re not done yet! There’s still time to donate at cnib.ca/docktodock to support the purchase of adaptive sports and independent living skills equipment for a new multi-purpose recreation and learning facility at CNIB Lake Joe!

  • More than 250 donors, sponsors, participants, and volunteers came together to make the event a great success.
  • We were thrilled to be joined by celebrity hosts Joan Kelley Walker (returning emcee), Rod Black, and Ben Mulroney!
  • A huge thank you to the mighty, unstoppable team of Nancy Simonot (Co-Chair), Helen Hunt (Co-Chair), Tracey Burton, Tom Cross, Anthony Domenici, and ACBS-Toronto for organizing another successful annual CNIB Muskoka event!

Our CNIB Lake Joe 60th Anniversary “Super Six” Challenge donors each pledged a remarkable $60,000 toward the campaign. Join the “Super Six” and help us reach our goal of $1.6M. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the incredible “Super Six” donors who have confirmed so far!

  • Randall Oliphant Family – $60,000
  • Joan Kelley Walker – $60,000
  • John and Norma MacDonald – $60,000
  • Hogarth Family / The Pioneer Group – $60,000

Congratulations to the Dock-to-Dock: Poker Run winners!

Top Three Fundraising Teams:

  1. First Place Team: Simonot’s Unsinkable 2 – $12,193
  2. Second Place Team: Domenici’s Lake Joe Poker Run for CNIB – $6,047
  3. Third Place Team: CNIB Lake Joe Advisory Board – $4,185

Top Seven Poker Hands:

  1. NKS Health First Place Winner: Norma and John MacDonald (Five Queens)
  2. Accessible Media Inc. Second Place Winner: Peggi Shepherd (Royal Flush)
  3. Ellis Packaging Inc. Third Place Winner: Will Miller (Straight Flush)
  4. Mantella Corporation Fourth Place Winner: David Hull (Four Queens)
  5. Susan Creasy Financial Inc. Fifth Place Winner: Sophie Barry (Full House)
  6. Sofina Foundation Sixth Place Winner: Heretic Spirits (Full House)
  7. Budget Propane Corp. Seventh Place Winner: Lisa & Neil Skelding (Full House)

Congratulations to the $12,938 CNIB Lake Joe 50/50 grand prize winner, Randy!

Muskoka411 News was on location during the Poker Run event and is a proud supporter of CNIB Lake Joe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here