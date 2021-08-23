Almaguin Highlands OPP Charge Person With Impaired

On Sunday August 22, 2021 at approximately 12:50 a.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP were conducting traffic control and observed a person operating an off road vehicle (ORV) without a helmet. Police initiated a traffic stop on Ottawa Avenue, South River.

Police investigation revealed that Justin Holotuk, 34 years-of-age, of Machar Township had consumed alcohol and was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday October 14, 2021.