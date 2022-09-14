City Grants $29,500 Through Downtown Tomorrow Program

The City of Orillia has approved approximately $29,500 for two new projects through the second intake of the 2022 City of Orillia Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan (DTCIP) grant program.

“The Downtown Tomorrow CIP grant program continues to attract and support important projects and much-needed improvements throughout downtown Orillia,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The grants awarded in this round of funding are for two exciting new businesses, which are transforming their spaces to meet their distinct requirements. The Downtown Tomorrow program helps make their visions a reality and supports bringing innovative enterprise to Orillia.”

The second intake deadline of 2022, which closed on Aug. 22, 2022, yielded two successful grant applications, both accommodating new businesses. As part of the second intake, grants were awarded to:

22 Mississaga St. E. – Up to $5,000 (YJ Station) Formerly a nail salon, this grant will help transform the property into a new health and wellness centre, known as YJ Station, which is set to offer services such as barre classes, yoga, and other fitness programs, as well as healthy food options, such as kimchi and bento box meals. The exterior of this building will receive new windows, new doors, and other improvements to both the front and rear façades. 64 Western Ave. – Up to $24,491 (Simcoe Mechanical) A state-of-the-art recording studio and arts hub will take over a building previously home to a small engine repair shop. Simcoe Mechanical and its team of internationally renowned musicians and producers seek to support artists throughout the creative writing and recording process by revitalizing this property through improvements, including a new roof, new windows and new interior walls.

“It’s such a beautiful City that has so much to offer, and it’s clear that there’s already a thriving arts community, and we just want to be a part of it,” said Simcoe Mechanical co-owner Nixon Boyd. “[This grant funding] will really jumpstart the construction process, and we’ll be up and running far sooner than anticipated, with fewer corners cut.”

“I’m continuing to do what I love through teaching my classes and sharing my love for food, and I’m just happy that this grant will help to combine those two passions into one location,” YJ Hong-McParland of YJ Station said. “Through these improvements, my clients will enjoy a more welcoming atmosphere, and I’m excited to revitalize this property.”

The final intake deadline of 2022 is Oct. 28, 2022 at noon for DTCIP Tier 1, 2 and 3 programs. The City’s Business Development Division staff are eager to assist in the application process, and applicants are strongly encouraged to reach out well in advance of the intake deadline to verify eligibility and receive support in strengthening applications.

In order to be eligible to apply to the DTCIP grant program, potential applicants must have taken part in a virtual community workshop or pre-consultation with the City’s Business Development Division or Downtown Orillia Management Board (if their property is within the Downtown Business Improvement Area).

For more information on the DTCIP grant program, or to book a pre-consultation, contact the City of Orillia Business Development Division at 705-325-4900 or visit orillia.ca/downtownCIP.