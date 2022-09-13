OPP Searching For Suspect After A Dog Was Shot In Port McNicoll

A dog has received a gunshot wound and police are searching for the person responsible.

On September 13, 2022, just after 10 a.m. Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called to a report of a person shooting at a dog on Patterson Blvd, Port McNicoll, the involved person drove away from the area.

Police said the dog is okay with just minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, and investigators have reason to believe that this is an isolated incident. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, including video recordings, to make a report by calling 1-888-310-1122.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay would like members of the public for their assistance in this matter. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.