Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Supports RVH’s Birthing Unit And Hospice Simcoe

For more than 25 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners have shown their dedication to local communities through the annual week-long Smile Cookie campaign, with 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sales of chocolate chunk cookies donated to a charity. For the fourth year, proceeds from restaurants in Barrie and Stroud will support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit and Hospice Simcoe.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners across North America have raised over $77 million through Smile Cookies, including a record-breaking $12 million raised last year alone.

This year, more than 600 different charities and community groups will be supported through the Smile Cookie campaign which runs from September 19 through September 25. Guests can complete a form to place preorders for Smile Cookies through the restaurants in Barrie or Stroud, or download a preorder form at www.smilecookieRVHHospice.ca.

“Each year, 2,000 babies are born at RVH in space that hasn’t seen a major upgrade or expansion since it was built 25 years ago. With our population growing at a breathtaking pace, the families who count on us need more and better space in which to welcome their newest additions,” says Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to Tim Hortons, as its Smile Cookie Campaign will support an expanded, state-of-the-art Birthing Unit at RVH – giving our tiniest patients the healthiest start possible.”

“We are extremely grateful to be participating in the Smile Cookie Campaign! The proceeds from this wonderful initiative go directly to programs and services that support people who are dying or bereaved in our community,” says Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director, Hospice Simcoe. “Our services, providing high quality care and bereavement support are needed now more than ever. We are very thankful to the Barrie and Stroud Tim Hortons for their incredible, ongoing support.”

“At Tims, we’re incredibly proud of our annual Smile Cookie initiative that directly impacts each and every community in which we operate”, says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. “With the support of guests, restaurant owners, team members and volunteers across the country, we look forward to directly supporting hundreds of organizations in communities across the country.”

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign Facts:

From September 19 to 25, 100 per cent of proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies will support more than 600 charities and community groups in Tim Hortons’ communities from coast to coast to coast, including patient care in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit and Hospice Simcoe. Smile Cookie has raised over $77 million across North America since 1996 and last year alone raised a record $12 million. To participate in this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant or place an order through the Tim Hortons mobile app for delivery. To learn more about this year’s local campaign in Barrie and Stroud, visit SmileCookieRVHHospice.ca.

