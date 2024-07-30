Children Riding Unsafely In ATV’s, Almaguin Highlands OPP Say

The North-East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Snowmobile, All Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement (S.A.V.E.) Team noted several concerns during recent patrols.

On July 24 and 25, 2024, S.A.V.E. officers conducted pro-active all terrain vehicle (ATV) patrols on roadways and trails in the Almaguin Highlands region. Some of the concerns noted included an ATV with a 2.5-year-old passenger wearing only a foam bicycle helmet and a side by side with a 2-year-old in a car seat sitting loose not occupying a seat belt position. Further, three ATVs were found to have un-licenced youth operators and four ATVs were towed due to not having insurance.

Common infractions for which officers issued offence notices included:

Drive with passenger under age of 8

Permit Unlicenced person to drive motor vehicle

Drive Non-Passenger ATV with a passenger

Driver with passenger not wearing helmet

ATV operators are encouraged to review the Off Road Vehicles Act and the Highway Traffic Act and be aware of what is required to operate an ATV on the roadway. Always drive sober, wear your helmet and operate in a safe manner.