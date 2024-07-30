Assault In Algonquin Provincial Park Leads To Charges

Several criminal charges have been laid by police, one person has been released, the other remains in custody.

On July 22, 2024, members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation into an assault in Algonquin Provincial Park. As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a 25-year-old from Hamilton with the following Criminal Code offence:

domestic assault with a weapon.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in court later. The name of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

On July 27, 2024, police began an investigation into a breach of conditions at a residence in the Township of Killaloe Hagarty and Richards. As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a 38-year-old from Ottawa with the following Criminal Code offences:

operation while impaired – drugs;

possession of schedule l substance -suspected cocaine; and,

breach of release conditions (three counts).

The accused remains in custody pending a bail court hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke.