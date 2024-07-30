Muskoka Authors Association Presents Tall Pine Tales 2024

Muskoka Authors Association invites the community to the third and fourth instalments of 11th Annual TALL PINE TALES, the last of four exciting evenings of public readings featuring talented published and novice writers from Muskoka. The brainchild of Melody Richardson, the events continue to be planned and organized to keep alive her dream of supporting and promoting local writers. From historic fiction to poetry, humorous personal accounts to suspense-filled short stories and excerpts from novels, attendees will enjoy jam-packed evenings of entertainment. Refreshments will be served.

Local Author/Editor, Lori Knowles, of the summer novel hit, SUMMERS WITH MISS ELIZABETH will MC the Huntsville Event, and debut author of her nature-inspired anthology, VIEWS FROM THE EDGE OF THE EARTH, Wendie Donabie, will MC in Bracebridge.

Entry is by donation with proceeds supporting the purchase of books and supplies for the host libraries.

The next events take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 12 at Huntsville Public Library, 7 Minerva Street East, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 at the new Bracebridge Public Library, located just past the Independent Grocer on Salmon Avenue.

For more information and updates, watch the Muskoka Authors Association FACEBOOK page or contact Wendie Donabie at 705-646-3663.