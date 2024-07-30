A Penny For Your Thoughts: Help Shape Orillia’s 2025 Budget

The City of Orillia invites residents to have your say on the 2025 budget! From July 29 to Aug. 16, 2024, share your ideas and priorities through an online survey and various other opportunities.

“The annual budgeting process is a cornerstone of our municipal operations, shaping how we serve our community. Your input is invaluable in guiding our decisions and ensuring that resources are allocated effectively,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “I encourage all residents to participate and share their thoughts on the services and projects that matter most to them for the upcoming year.”

Residents can get involved in shaping the City’s 2025 budget in several ways:

Online Survey: Share your thoughts through our online survey, where you can choose to quickly prioritize key areas or provide more detailed feedback on specific services and projects. Whether you have a few minutes or more to spare, your input is invaluable. Access the survey at orillia.ca/budget. Vision Boards: Visit our interactive boards at the Orillia Recreation Centre and the Orillia Public Library where you can rank your priorities among various service areas and leave comments. This hands-on approach will help Council and administration understand residents’ perspectives on municipal services, their importance, and priorities. ‘Test Your Knowledge’ Quiz: Are you a budget wiz? Take our short quiz to test your knowledge about the municipal budget process. It’s a fun and informative way to learn more about how the City manages its finances and to see where you stand! Access the quiz at orillia.ca/budget.

“We invite and welcome members of the public to actively participate in the budget process. Your views, insights, and perspectives are crucial in crafting a budget that reflects the community’s needs,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer. “Take the survey, engage with our interactive tools, attend meetings, review agendas, and connect with Council. Together, we can shape our community’s future through thoughtful and responsible budgeting.”

Budget deliberations will commence in November. For the full schedule and more details, visit orillia.ca/budget. Residents are encouraged to participate in advance and stay informed throughout the process by following updates on the City’s website and social media channels.

For more information on how to get involved, visit orillia.ca/budget or email budget@orillia.ca.