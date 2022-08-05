Charges Laid, Suspect Arrested After Fatal Hwy. 12 Collision In April

Orillia OPP attended a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 at Stagecoach Road in Oro-Medonte Township.

On April 7, 2022, at just before 5 a.m., Orillia OPP, along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 12 at Stagecoach Road in Oro-Medonte Township.

The deceased has been identified as Irene Youngblut (nee Ciesielski), 66 years of age, of Tay Township.

On August 03, 2022 Orillia OPP arrested and charged Leo Michel, age 51, of Sudbury, Ontario with:

Impaired Driving Causing Death

Dangerous Driving Causing Death

Drive Motor Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

The accused was held in custody with a court appearance of August 04, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.