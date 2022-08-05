Coldwater Resident Wins $55,820 With Poker Lotto All In

Anne Marie Paton of Coldwater anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $50,815.70 on July 5, 2022. She also won $5,000 on the instant portion of her POKER LOTTO play, and $5 for matching two of five cards, bringing her total winnings to $55,820.70.

Anne Marie, a 59-year-old caregiver, said she’s been a regular lottery player since she was of age to play. “I was at the store checking my tickets when I decided to play a hand of POKER LOTTO ALL IN,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I was fiddling with my tickets and didn’t even see what happened. I heard ‘Big Winner’ and I was shocked!”

Anne Marie said she ran out of the store shouting at her sister to come in. “She came running in and made a tik tok video of the events. She was so happy for me,” she said.

She plans to pay some bills and invest in a business with her sister.

“This is unbelievable. I can’t wait to go to the bank! And hopefully I can come back for a LOTTO MAX jackpot win!” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Prices Corner Variety on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte.