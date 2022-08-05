Moving Forward Together – A Barrier-Free Muskoka

District Accessibility Advisory Committee needs community input to break down accessibility barriers

The District of Muskoka’s Accessibility Advisory Committee is updating its Multi-Year Accessibility Plan. Input from community members is key. Please share your thoughts, ideas and suggestions to help us create a plan to create a Barrier Free Muskoka.

We are working on a plan that will identify accessibility barriers our community may experience when using our facilities, accessing programs and services, receiving communication and information, and applying for employment at the District.

Are you a person living with a disability, or do you work or advocate for individuals with disabilities?

First-hand experiences and ideas for improvement from our community will play an important role in developing and improving our Accessibility Plan. This information will help identify gaps and barriers that currently exist while becoming better equipped to reduce or eliminate future barriers in our communities.

Everyone is invited to participate in this survey to help us know what is needed to make the District more accessible. It’s important we hear from our community about their experiences, so we can use this information to provide equal access to all.

The “Moving Forward Together” survey is available online until September 6, 2022. Learn more at https://www.engagemuskoka.ca/multi-year-accessibility-plan.

Paper copies of this survey are available at the District Administration Building (70 Pine Street, Bracebridge) and available upon request. Please note that the survey (online or physical copies) may be completed anonymously. Please contact us if you need assistance completing the survey, or if you would like a survey copy mailed to you. Visit us in person, call us at (705) 645-2100 x 4153 or e-mail us at info@muskoka.on.ca.