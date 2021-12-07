Charges Laid After Two Police Officers Were Assaulted In Bala

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a disturbance (Nov 23, 2021 just after 8 am) at an address on Burgess Avenue in Bala.

While attempting to de-escalate the situation, two officers were assaulted and as a result 44-year-old Chad Payne from Muskoka Lakes has been charged with Aggravated Assault of Peace Officer, Assault a Peace Officer Cause Bodily Harm and Resist Peace officer x 2.

Paramedics did transport at least one officer but, it is unclear the status of the injures of both officers.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on December 21, 2021

More details will be provided as they become available.