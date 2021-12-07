RVH Auxiliary Receives Donation In Memory Of Longtime Volunteer

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary received an especially meaningful gift from brothers Michael and Scott Couse this week. They gave a $3,000 donation in memory of their late mother, Ellen Marie “Molly” Couse, who was an active and enthusiastic RVH volunteer and a member of the Auxiliary Executive.

Molly’s contribution to healthcare in her home communities spanned over 50 years. But her interest in healthcare support began even earlier. Her children found an article from the 1940’s featuring Molly, then in her 20’s, presenting a donation on behalf of her sorority to the Barrie and District Memorial Hospital. Throughout her life, Molly sat on several healthcare boards and councils and volunteered at four different hospitals. Her last volunteer role was in RVH’s Emergency Department from 1991 to 2014. When she “retired” she was almost 90 years old.

Molly passed away at RVH on April 1, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones and her RVH family.

The donation, which will go towards the RVH Auxiliary’s pledge to the RVH Foundation’s Moments Matter campaign, was presented by Scott Couse and his daughters, Alison and Andrea, who both work at RVH, carrying on their grandmother’s legacy.