Muskoka Lakes Resident Charged With Impaired After Fail To Remain Collision

Bracebridge OPP received a call (Dec 7, 2021 just after 9 pm) for a vehicle (pictured) that failed to remain after colliding with another vehicle on Muskoka Road 169, in Gravenhurst.

Within thirty minutes police received a second call of a vehicle stopped in an intersection on Muskoka Road 169. When Police arrived the male driver was behind the wheel finishing his chicken wings, and he was unaware of the collision.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged 67-year-old William Newlove of Muskoka Lakes, with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Fail to report accident.

The accused will appear in Court on January 4, 2022.

Officers will continue to patrol our roadways and trails and those drivers found impaired by alcohol or drugs will have a date in criminal court, have their driver’s license suspended immediately for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 7 days. Be responsible and make good decisions, and help others make good decisions too!