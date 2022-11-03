Charge Laid After Dog-Bite Incident In Minden

A dog-bite incident in Minden has led to charges being laid on the owner of the dog under the Dog Owners Liability Act.

On October 30, 2022, just after 6 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP attended an address in Minden Hills Township in regards to an animal complaint in which an individual and their dog suffered bite wounds from another dog. The individual was subsequently transported to the hospital to seek medical attention.

As a result of the investigation, the owner of the dog that bit the individual has been charged with an offence contrary to the Dog Owners Liability Act: