Georgian Returns To An In-Person Fall Open House Nov. 12

Georgian is returning to an in-person Open House this November for the first time in two years. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome prospective students wanting to learn about our programs and services to all our campus locations.

If you’re looking into postsecondary education, Fall Open House on Saturday, Nov. 12 is the best way to connect with faculty and staff to discover what makes the Georgian Experience unique, from our close-knit and welcoming communities, to our focus on hands-on learning, advanced technology and entrepreneurial mindset, and changemaking attitude.

Open House runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barrie Campus (including the downtown location on Ross street) and 9 a.m. to noon at all other campuses.

RSVP online (at GeorgianCollege.ca/openhouse) to be entered for a chance to win up to $5,000 toward tuition at Georgian. You can also apply for free before the Feb. 1 equal consideration deadline as we’ll waive the Ontario College Application Service (OCAS) fee if you apply on the day of the event with a Georgian program as your #1 choice.

Other great reasons to attend:

Take a student-led tour Learn how you can access more than $300,000 in awards, bursaries and scholarships Enjoy hands-on activities: Throughout the day, try a variety of hands-on activities, and explore cool labs and innovative spaces across our campuses Explore career options with our career success staff Connect with faculty: Learn about our 130+ full-time programs and get answers to your questions. Meet your support network: Connect with student services to see all the ways we’re here to support you Ask questions about our clubs and varsity teams Learn about OSAP and other financial aid options

Prospective students who can’t make it to Open House are invited to book a personal tour at any of our campuses, or can set up a phone meeting with a member of our recruitment team.

Accelerate your success and see why Georgian has one of the highest graduate employment rates among all 24 Ontario colleges and is a recognized leader in student work experience. RSVP online.