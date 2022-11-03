Ummels Family Chooses November To Sponsor Community 50/50 Draw

The Ummels Family has chosen November to be the RVH Auxiliary’s Community 50/50 monthly sponsor in honour of their husband, father, and grandfather, Frank Ummels.

Frank, who passed away in 2020, was a dedicated volunteer at RVH for more than 20 years. His family believes donating to the RVH Auxiliary is the perfect way to recognize and celebrate his life.

“Frank started off volunteering as a porter and went on to work at the Information Desk. He always enjoyed his time at RVH, and we feel helping to support this month’s draw in his honour is making one of his wishes come true,” says Pat Ummels, Frank’s wife. “By sponsoring this month, it is not only honouring Frank, but also a means to help raise even more funds to support the work the Auxiliary does.”

Pat has also volunteered at RVH for more than 20 years and is currently the Vice-President of the Auxiliary.

“RVH Auxiliary’s current pledge is for $5 million, with the first $2.5 million designated to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) expansion and its tiniest patients,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary President. “We are so grateful to the community for its support and to sponsors, like the Ummels Family, of our Community 50/50 Draws.”

Tickets for the next draw are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com (best opened in chrome).

The next grand prize draw is on December 1. You can purchase your tickets until 11:59 p.m. on November 30. Buy your tickets early to be entered for a chance to win one of two Early Bird prizes of $1,250 each on November 10 and 17.

If you would like to sponsor one of the upcoming draws and partner with the RVH Auxiliary volunteers, please contact 705-728-9090 x42432.