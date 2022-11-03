Man Wanted After Theft From Huntsville Store

Huntsville OPP got a call around 2 p.m. Tuesday to Wolfe Co. Apparel and Goods at 38 Main Street East in Huntsville after a man left the store with items valued over $2000 and failed to pay. The investigation is ongoing.

The store is seeking assistance from the public to find the person responsible.

The man, pictured, left the store running down Main Street with several items in a backpack, including knitted wool cardigans with logos (some black and some tan) and a grey backpack.

The sweaters have giant wolves on them, so they’re hard to miss, said store owner Brit Powell in an email to Muskoka411.

“It’s too bad that this happens, but I’m glad that all of our staff are okay,” said Powell.

The public can assist by monitoring websites such as Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace to see if the items appear for re-sale.

Anyone with information or security camera footage can call the Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.